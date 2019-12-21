Presidential elections case interpreters recognized

The Office of the Ombudsman has given the Ombudsman Excellence award to the interpreters in the presidential elections case.

Five interpreters from the Judiciary have received the award which is given to public officers who have performed well.

Writing on Facebook, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said the presidential elections case story was an important story in 2019 and the men who interpreted from English to Chichewa allowed millions of Malawians to follow the proceedings in the local language on their radios.

“In the past few months, millions of people across the country even those in the remotest areas were hooked to the radio because of them. Through their work they have upheld many rights including the right to information. We are proud of their service to their nation. They deserved the Ombudsman Excellence awards,” said Chizuma.

On Friday, Healey Potani, one of the five Constitutional Court judges hearing the case, also congratulated the interpreters saying the court was proud of their work.