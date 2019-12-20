Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Davido fight

Multi-award-winning musician, Davido, has knocked out controversial Nigerian televangelist, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Pastor Fatoyinbo had posted on Instagram and Twitter a doctored video that subtly portrays Davido advertising the pastor’s Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (Coza) church forthcoming Twelve Days Of Glory crusade.

“I’m writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event… I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!!” tweeted Davido.

The musician claims the video that Pastor Fatoyinbo shared is “fraudulent and extremely disrespectful” intended to mislead the public over a nonexistence connection the musician has with the church.

While insisting that he has never associated himself with COZA at any time of his life, Davido threatened to bring hell fire at the church should the video not taken down.

“I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not react that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!”

To whom it may concern pic.twitter.com/OMBlWNuWEo — Davido (@davido) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the mother of the little kid in question, Elizabeth Omale, has defended Davido, saying the video she for her church with the musician “was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church”.

The pastor has so far removed the video on his social media platforms. However, he has released a poster showing that Matthew Ashimolowo, Mensa Otabil and Tudor Bismark are among those to preach at the event. It is yet to be established whether, like Davido, these pastors have given consent to be on the poster.

Won’t be the first time Biodun Fatoyinbo is doing things without consent… https://t.co/AgnKVqJ9N4 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) December 19, 2019

Pastor Fatoyinbo is the founder of popular Abuja Church, Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA).

He is currently facing rape-related accusations after a celebrity photographer accused him of raping her twice before she turned 18. He denies the allegations.