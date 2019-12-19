Two arrested for attempting to steal from banki nkhonde treasure

Police in Chikwawa have arrested two men for attempting to steal money from a village bank (banki nkhonde) treasure.

Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin told Malawi24 that January Gondwe and Chisomo Bila were arrested on Monday morning at their homes.

According to Benjamin, the two men tried their best to break into the house of the treasure but this did not work.

The thugs later escaped after noticing that their efforts to break into the house had alerted people.

On Monday, law enforcers arrested the two and the thugs are currently in custody awaiting trial.

Both January Gondwe and Chisomo Bila come from Supuni village under Traditional Authority (TA) Katunga in the district of Chikwawa.

By: Jameson Bwemba