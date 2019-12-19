Thyolo police tighten security for Christmas

Police in Thyolo have tightened security in the district during this festive season and have warned people against speeding and excessive drinking.

According to Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police Sub-Inspector Amos Tione, the police station has been involving the general public in the promotion of public order and safety during the festive season.

In a statement released by Tione, the police have advised members of the general public to ensure that their houses are kept safe and are not left unattended to whenever occupants are going out for different celebrations.

The police have further warned against excessive beer drinking in public places saying this may lead to people committing offences or exposing themselves to criminals.

Besides that, the police in Thyolo have warned bar owners to comply with terms and conditions provided on their licences.

“Bar operators are sternly warned to observe operating time provided in their licences, ” reads part of press release.

In order to curb road accidents, police have instructed drivers to avoid speeding as well as overloading while passengers have been advised to avoid boarding unroadworthy vehicles and to take up responsibility of reminding drivers to travel at a recommended speed.

Thyolo police have urged members of community policing to be alert and vigilant during this period and to immediately report suspected criminals.

According to the police, they will intensify foot as well as vehicle patrols and carry out random special operations, targeting all wanted criminals.