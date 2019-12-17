Five teams from North to play in Super League

The Northern Region will next season have five teams playing in the Super League, which is a first in the history of the league.

This comes after Mzuni FC and Chitipa United survived relegation last weekend.

Karonga United and Moyale Barracks had already confirmed their survival before last weekend’s games. The four sides will be joined by the winner of the 2019 Simso League.

Second vice president of Football Association of Malawi Othaniel Hara said the development shows that football in the North is developing.

“I am one of the happiest people from North to see that North will send five teams in the Super league for the first time ever,” he said.

He added that a pre-season bonanza which was introduced for teams in the North will continue since it helps the promoted Super League sides in the region to prepare for the league.

“The aim of that bonanza is to help promoted teams from north to get prepared for the elite league by poaching some players from other teams, we did that for Karonga and Chitipa and will continue doing that,” said Hara.

Shadreck Banda, who is a football follower, said this will help to have more entertainment in the North.

“We were waiting for this to happen as now can have more entertainment. We are happy and we want more than that. We are going to support these team not to be dropped next season to increase number of teams from the region,” said Banda.

He then asked Government to consider constructing a stadium in the region.