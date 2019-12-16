Ex-registration officers protest over allowances

People who worked as registration officers and supervisors during the National Registration exercise in 2017 protested on Monday demanding unpaid allowances.

According to the former registration workers, each of the 4200 workers is owed in unpaid daily allowances.

The workers were paid K6,243 instead of K10,000 which the government approved while the Minister of Labor approved K15,000 as field allowance per day.

During Monday’s demonstrations, the former registration officers presented a petition to the National Registration Bureau (NRB) in Lilongwe.

According to the Madalitso Phiri who is spokesperson of the grouping, they also planned to hold vigils at the offices but they have decided to wait for a response from the bureau and the United Nations Development Programme.

“We have presented the petition and have given them four days to respond failure of which we will take UNDP to court and hold vigils at their offices,” he said.

In their petition, the former say they were not provided with any medical cover during the time they worked for NRB and they did not have enough security.

They also want workers who were arrested in Mzuzu to be compensated with K2.5 million each.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Victor Malewa from National Registration Bureau (NRB) said the bureau will discuss the petition during a meeting.

He, however, expressed surprise that the former NRB workers are demanding their money now yet they finished their work long time ago.