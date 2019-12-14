Relegation fight heats up in Super League

The battle to stay in the Super League gets hot this weekend with crucial games for relegation threatened sides.

Mzuni, Chitipa and Dwangwa will play their final games in the league this weekend and one of the sides could be relegated.

Mzuni have 29 points from 29 games played and are on position 13 in the 16 member league while Dwangwa are on position 14 with 29 points but have played 28 games.

This weekend, Dwangwa are in Karonga to play against Chitipa and Karonga on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Their relegation rivals Mzuni will face Civil Sporting in Lilongwe on Sunday.

If Dwangwa win their games they will survive but will be relegated if they lose both games and Mzuni beat Civil. If both Dwangwa and Mzuni lose all games, then Mzuni will remain in the league on goal difference.

Today, Dwangwa face Chitipa who also need a win in their final game to secure their place in next season’s Super League. The Chitipa based side has 31 points from 29 games and is on position 12.

It will also be an exciting weekend at the other end of the table as Nyasa big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are also in contention.

Leaders Bullets will play Moyale Barracks at home while Wanderers are at Kasungu Stadium to face TN Stars.

Bullets have 64 points while their rivals have 63 and both teams are remaining with two games to wrap up the season.