UMP organizers promise memorable event

Organizers of the 2019 Urban Music People (UMP) awards say this year’s event will be a memorable one.

According to UMP awards project coordinator, Wisdom Phanga, the event which is slated for Saturday, December 14 at Crossroads hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre, will be a music, media and fashion blended edition.

Phanga told this publication that all is set for the event and has since promised nothing but a classical event than ever before where Malawians will really appreciate the talents artists are blessed with.

“The preparations have gone very well and we are in the very final touches. So people should expect very organized awards ceremony and our expectation is nothing but to deliver the best of our ability.

“Therefore on behalf of the UMP awards management, I would like to encourage all Malawians to come and watch the much anticipated awards ceremony,” said Phanga.

He further added that as a matter of spicing up this auspicious occasion, there will be live performances by Shammah Vocals, Pixy just to mention a few and there will also be a fashion show which makes this year’s event so unique.

Throughout the past nine years of UMP awards existence, there have only been music awards. During this year’s mouthwatering ceremony, awards will also be given for media and fashion excellency in the country.

In the newly introduced fashion category, awards will be given to fashion designer of the year, model of the year, best new fashion designer, most fashionable celebrity and living legend of the year.

Whilst in media category, awards will be given to best print journalist, TV personality of the year, radio DJ of the year, club DJ of the year, best graphic designer and best online journalist of the year.

Earlier this year, UMP awards organizers announced that the event will not be held this year but they later changed tune and rebranded the project hence calling this year’s event superb.

Saturday’s event will only incorporate the fashion and music categories whereas the media category is expected to be held separately hours after the main event on Sunday, 15 December at Scallas Cafe in Blantyre