Passenger arrested for stealing minibus

Police in Dedza have arrested a 33-year-old passenger who stole a minibus with passengers on board after getting angry over the conduct of the vehicle’s driver.

Confirming the development was Dedza police public relations officer Cassim Manda who identified the arrested passenger as Joseph Fake.

Manda said Fake boarded a minibus in Lilongwe going to Tsangano in Ntcheu and upon reaching Linthipe 1, the passengers were handed over to another minibus registration number DZ 8178 driven by Austin Kalulu.

As per the habit of most drivers, Kalulu and his conductor left the minibus with keys on ignition and started looking for passengers a development which angered most passengers therein, including Fake.

After seeing that the driver was taking too long to start off, Fake pressed the horn to call the driver to start the engine but the driver was responding negatively by telling him that he cannot go on with a few passengers.

Getting provoked with the driver’s response, Fake who felt being delayed for his businesses in Tsangano, decided to start the engine with 7 passengers on board and started off, leaving the driver and his conductor behind.

On the way, Fake was dropping passengers upon reaching their destinations. Upon arrival at Kalinyeke, Fake stopped to drop another passenger and as he was about to start off, another minibus blocked his way from which Kalulu and his conductor alighted.

Unshakably, Fake told him that he decided to start the engine as he was taking long to set off against time frame of the passengers and

Kalulu and his conductor decided to take Fake to Dedza police where he was placed in custody for theft of a motor vehicle.

Joseph Fake who is expected to appear before court and answer the charges very soon, hails from Kavala village in the area of Traditional Authority Samala in Balaka District.