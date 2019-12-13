Parliamentary Committee refuses to meet Livimbo land owner’s nephew

The Joint Committee on Legal Affairs and Transport and Public Infrastructure on Thursday sent back a representative of the original buyer of the land where the Livimbo warehouses were built.

On the day, the committee summoned officials from Ministry of Lands, Lilongwe City Council, and Ministry of Education, Livimbo School authorities, Anti-Corruption Bureau and alleged owners of the land over encroachment of Livimbo School.

The Joint Committee sought the presence of the buyer of the land, Mr. Nur Muhammad, who failed to attend the meeting.

Mr Ishmael Wadi who is representing the alleged owners of the land said Mr Muhammad who is the original owner of the land, failed to attend the meeting because he is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) where he is seeking medical attention.

Wadi then told the Joint Committee that Mr Muhammad has since sent his nephew to represent him.

However, the Committee resolved to send the nephew and the alleged warehouse owners out of the meeting as the lawyer did not have written documentation from Mr. Muhammad authorising his nephew to represent him.

Lawyer Wadi said he would have brought the letter but his appointment was on short notice and since the meeting was continuing without him, bringing the letter then would be seen as interfering.

The Joint Committee resumes meeting tomorrow, Friday, to conclude the inquiry over the land disputes at Livimbo School and Area 49 Shire.

On Saturday, Lilongwe City Council demolished the warehouses which were built on land belonging to Livimbo Community Day Secondary School.

According to the council, it did not authorize construction of the buildings owned by Indian businesspersons.

Last month, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Vuwa Kaunda ordered the demolition of the multimillion kwacha warehouses saying they were illegally constructed and encroached on the school’s land.

However, Wadi insists Muhammad owns the land and threatened to take government to court over the demolition.