Man accused of burning Mutharika’s billboard collapses twice in court

A 60-year-old man accused of burning State President Professor Peter Mutharika’s billboard collapsed twice in court in Nkhatabay on Wednesday.

The First Grade Magistrate Court was forced to grant bail to the man, Nyenje Nyirenda, after he collapsed.

Nyirenda, from Kamoza Village in Traditional Authority Mkumbira in the district, is alleged to have committed the offence on September 25, 2019, and has been at large.

Speaking in a jam-packed court Wednesday, State Prosecutor, Fedson Makiyi said Nyirenda burnt a billboard at Nkhatabay District Hospital at around 1:00 o’clock in the morning.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported to Nkhatabay Police and that the suspect was arrested on December 8, 2019.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge of malicious damage and First Grade Magistrate George Longwe denied him bail.

Drama started soon after the bail denial as the suspect collapsed and was resuscitated after first aid.

He collapsed again amid the court session. This time around he was rushed to Nkhatabay District Hospital which prompted Magistrate Longwe to grant him bail on health grounds.

“I am granting bail to the suspect because his health condition needs medical attention,” Magistrate Longwe told the court before he adjourned the case to January 16, 2020.

By Aliko Munde – Mana