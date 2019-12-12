MERA seeks to reduce electrical fire incidents

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says guidelines for electricity installations are important in the electricity supply industry to reduce risks of electrical fires and electrocution that cause damage to property and injury to humans.

Board Chairperson for MERA Reverend Dr Joseph Paul Bvumbwe said this during a stakeholders’ consultation workshop on newly developed guidelines for electrical installations’ inspection on Wednesday at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Bvumbwe said the electricity supply industry had been perforated with incidents of fires and electrocutions despite other quality monitoring programs being implemented by MERA.

He added that the guidelines therefore aim to enforce standards and provide the scope of work of the inspections through the classification provided in section 5 of the Electricity (Amendment) by laws, 2018.

“It should also be noted that these guidelines will cover all types of installations, including existing and new installation, modifications and replacement of electrical equipment,” he explained.

Bvumbwe then said that the workshop will provide a platform to solicit comments for electrical installation inspection so that they protect property and human life from effects of fire and electrocution in Malawi.

In his remarks, President of Electrical Contractors Association of Malawi Mark Gadama said they are trying to end illegal installations’ due to the increase of fire incidents across the country.

On challenges, Gadama pointed out substandard cables which melt easily once connected to electricity, preference of illegal installers by people unlike the registered ones as some of the problems they are facing.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is a body established under the Energy Regulatory Act no.20 of 2004 with the mandate to regulate the energy sector in Malawi.