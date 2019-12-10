Kapeni, Chilobwe roads closed following heavy rains

Sections of Kapeni and Chilobwe Roads in Blantyre have been closed because of damage caused to the roads following heavy rains that hit the city on Monday.

According to a statement by the Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer Alfred Chanza, the rains damaged bridges on the two roads

“Kapeni Road has been closed between Naperi Seventh Day Baptist Church and Kabila Tavern near Kudya Service Station while the road to Chilobwe has been closed at Malingamoyo also known as Pa Zion,” the council said.

Meanwhile, the council has advised motorists to use alternative roads saying it will update members of the public on the progress of rehabilitation works on the damaged roads