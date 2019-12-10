Alfonso Chikuni fired from Lilongwe Water Board

Government has fired Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) Chief Executive Officer Alfonso Chikuni amid concerns over the future of the Lilongwe-Salima Water Project.

According to a letter by Chief Secretary from the Government Lloyd Muhara, Chikuni has been seconded to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development where he will serve as Chief Director responsible for Irrigation and Water Development.

“Under the terms of the secondment, Lilongwe Water Board, as your employer, will continue paying your salary and other benefits that you were entitled to, and on a quarterly basis, the Malawi Government will be reimbursing the salary benefits payable to you during the period of secondment,” Muhara wrote to Chkuni.

He advised Chikuni to immediately take up the post at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Chikuni’s removal from LWB comes after concerns were raised in October over the future of the K400 billion Lilongwe-Salima Water Project with Khato Civils demanding K56 billion for the works that the company has implemented under the terms of the project.