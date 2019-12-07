Lilongwe Council demolishes warehouse built on Livimbo School land

The Lilongwe City Council has today demolished a warehouse which was built on land belonging to Livimbo Community Day Secondary School.

According to the council, it did not authorize construction of the building owned by Indian businessman Nurmahomed Ahmed.

Indian and Chinese businesspersons who store their goods in the warehouse were given two hours from around 8 O’clock in the morning to remove their goods.

Last month, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Vuwa Kaunda ordered the demolition of the multimillion kwacha warehouse saying it was illegally constructed.

Kaunda said Ahmed encroached the school land in 2017 and had been served eviction orders on several occasions but continued with the construction of the warehouses.

“It is true the Indian businessman has a house which makes a boundary with the school. He has been at the place since the year 2000 but now has overstepped his line by encroaching school land and at the same time claiming that he has bought the school,” Kaunda disclosed.

He said Ministry of Lands found the original 1971 map for the School where it was clearly indicating that part of the school land has been encroached by the Indian businessman.