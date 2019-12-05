Nine-year-old boy drowns in river

A boy aged nine has died after drowning in Dwangwa River in Kasungu District.

This is according to Kasungu police publicist Inspector Harry Namwaza who said the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 3 at Zakeyu village in the district.

Inspector Namwaza has identified the deceased as Damiano Kaponda. According to Namwaza, Kaponda left home with his friends to swim in Dwangwa River.

It is reported that during this time, his parents were attending a funeral ceremony in the same village and they got news that their son had drowned.

When they rushed to the scene they found his body floating in the river. The body was taken to Kasungu District Hospital where postmortem results revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police have advised the general public parents in particular to seriously watch and check their children’s movements to reduce similar incidences as the rainy season continues.

Damiano Kaponda hailed from Zakeyu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphomwa in Kasungu.