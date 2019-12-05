Man commits suicide after raping 5-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man in Kasungu has hanged himself after he was caught red handed raping a 5-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2019 at around 19:00 hours at Chilambo village, traditional authority Chilowamatambe.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kasungu police station public relations officer, inspector Harry Namwaza, identified the suspect as Madalitso Banda.

According to Namwaza, Banda took a 5 year old girl into his house and raped her.

“After some members got suspicious, they followed him to his house where they found the door locked and when the door was forcefully opened, he was found with a minor who revealed that Banda had defiled her,” said Namwaza.

After being quizzed about the issue, Madalitso Banda just left the place. Some hours later, herd boys found his body hanging in the tree about one kilometer from his parent’s house.

According to postmortem results, death was due to suffocation.

Madalitso Banda hailed from Chilambo village, traditional authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu district.