Anti-corruption Alliance demands implementation of ATI

The National Alliance against Corruption has called for implementation of Access to Information (ATI) act to allow people in the country get information without difficulties.

Chairperson of the Alliance, Moses Mkandawire said on Wednesday that the alliance will make sure that the Minister of Information Mark Botomani addresses the issue as quickly as possible.

He was speaking on during a key stakeholder’s advocacy meeting on ATI held in Lilongwe.

The alliance which is a year old comprises four organizations namely Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), Youth and Society (YAS), Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Church and Society of the Synod of Livingstonia.

Speaking during the meeting, Project Coordinator for the Alliance Madalitso Mwenda said that alliance is implementing a project called “United against serious and organized corruptions” aimed at eradicating serious and organised corruption through improved governance and accountability mechanisms for the benefit of the poor people in Malawi.

Mwenda added that the project will put information regarding corruption on the ground so that citizens should be aware of what is happening in this country.

“We are happy that since the establishment of this alliance people are aware of what is happening in this country through the awareness meetings which is an achievement,” he said.

CHRR which supports the project is an organization that supports and promotes a vibrant Malawian culture which embraces values of democracy and human rights.

CHRR’s mission is to contribute towards the protection, promotion and consolidation of good governance by empowering rural and urban communities in Malawi to increase awareness of and exercise their rights through research, education, advocacy and networking in order to realize human development.