Malawi U-20 off to Zambia

The Junior Flames have this morning left for Zambia ahead of the 2019 COSAFA U-20 Youth Championship which kicks off on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Chileka Airport before departure, Coach Peter Mponda said the team has prepared well to compete at the games.

“We have a good squad and the boys responded very well during our training sessions and I believe they will do a good job in Zambia.

“We have been preparing our boys for the tournament and we want them to play our football and enjoy the games,” he said.

The team will play their opening match against Comoros on Wednesday before facing Botswana on Saturday.

The Junior Flames will finish their Group A campaign with a game against hosts Zambia on December 9.

The following is the Junior Flames Squad:

Goalkeepers

Elias Missi

Emmanuel Kanthiti

Defenders

Hadji Wali

Innocent Shema

Joseph Balakasi

Henry Chiwaya

Blessings Mpokera

Believe June

Midfielders

Patrick Mwaungulu

Azizi Mwakifuna

Charles Nkhoma

Kingsly Schubert Kuwali

Francisco Madinga

Chinsinsi Maonga

Chikondi Kamanga

David Meleka

Strikers

Alick Lungu

Lanjesi Nkhoma

Clement Nyondo

Wisdom Mpinganjira

