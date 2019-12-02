Malawi U-20 off to Zambia

The Junior Flames have this morning left for Zambia ahead of the 2019 COSAFA U-20 Youth Championship which kicks off on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Chileka Airport before departure, Coach Peter Mponda said the team has prepared well to compete at the games.
“We have a good squad and the boys responded very well during our training sessions and I believe they will do a good job in Zambia.
“We have been preparing our boys for the tournament and we want them to play our football and enjoy the games,” he said.
The team will play their opening match against Comoros on Wednesday before facing Botswana on Saturday.
The Junior Flames will finish their Group A campaign with a game against hosts Zambia on December 9.
The following is the Junior Flames Squad:
Goalkeepers
Elias Missi
Emmanuel Kanthiti
Defenders
Hadji Wali
Innocent Shema
Joseph Balakasi
Henry Chiwaya
Blessings Mpokera
Believe June
Midfielders
Patrick Mwaungulu
Azizi Mwakifuna
Charles Nkhoma
Kingsly Schubert Kuwali
Francisco Madinga
Chinsinsi Maonga
Chikondi Kamanga
David Meleka
Strikers
Alick Lungu
Lanjesi Nkhoma
Clement Nyondo
Wisdom Mpinganjira
Additional information from the Football Association of Malawi