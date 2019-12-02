EU Ambassador to Malawi recalled

The European Union (EU) has recalled its ambassador to Malawi, Sandra Paesen.

According to state broadcaster MBC, the ambassador who is also EU Head of Delegation has been told to leave the Southern African country in the next seven days.

Paesen will head back to the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. It was not immediately clear as to why the EU has recalled the ambassador.

She was appointed head of delegation to Malawi last year and she presented her letters of credence to Malawi President Peter Mutharika at the Kamuzu Palace on 16th October, 2018.

Before coming to Malawi, Paesen served as the Head of the Political, Press and Information Section in the EU Delegation to Uganda.