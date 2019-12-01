MZUNI dismisses 5 students over protests

Five students from Mzuzu University have been expelled over protests that rocked the university early last month.

In a statement signed by the university registrar, Yonamu Ngwira, the decision to expel the five has been reached at after a sitting of the disciplinary committee following the violent protests.

The statement has indicated that 14 students were dragged before the committee of which only 1 has been acquitted of any crime.

Eight students have been suspended to varying durations with a string of other punishments including expulsion from University accomodation, community work and counseling.

The five students that have been dismissed are Masulani Phiri, Peter Machilika, Kondwani Kasambala, Limbani Chaputula and Chifundo Baluti.