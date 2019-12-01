I have a degree from Heaven University, says Dowa man

A 65 year old man from Dowa has claimed that he was trained in Heaven and received a degree in healing which enables him to heal 747 diseases.

The man Notice Chafumbula of Kafula Village in Dowa said he obtained several degrees in 2015 after being spending days in heaven at a University called Chescori Sasa Somiley.

“I was praying and fasting at a hill when an angel appeared and took me to heaven. God told me that he wanted to give me what he had created me for.

“I was trained for eight days and I received 191 degrees one of them being the degree of healing,” he claimed.

He added that there are 747 diseases that affect people in the world and he is able to heal all of them.

According to Chafumbula, he has managed to heal a lot of people who confirmed their healing after mdeical tests.

“I therefore, heal even those who do not have faith because I am a child of God and I do not play around. I go around even in hospitals and when I put my hands on the sick, God speaks instantly,” he said.

The other degrees which Chafumbula claimed to have are degrees in knowing God’s language, a Degree in knowing God’s wisdom which creates anything just through word which is a degree called Crisoria.

The Dowa man further claimed that while in heaven he was refined in a gold refinery, was given fruits of the tree of life and was given powers to remove leaders from their positions, to kill with words, to make war and desolate with the mouth and even to destroy hills.