Fire breaks out at Chanco

Firefighters from Zomba City Council put out fire that broke out on Sunday at the Chancellor College Law Department building.

The firefighters with help from students managed to battle the fire and rescue 90 percent of items in the Faculty of Law Library.

According to reports, on and off Escom power supply led to sparks in the department’s library, causing fire on the roof of the building.

There were students in the library at the time of the incident but they managed to escape.

Some students used fire extinguishers to put out the fire but it was after the arrival of Zomba City Council that the inferno was tackled.

The fire has damaged part of the Law Faculty library at the Chancellor College.