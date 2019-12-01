Bullets too strong for Eagles

… Silver Strikers win at Civo Stadium

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets consolidated their position at the top of the TNM Super League standings with a convincing 4-0 victory over Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hassan Kajoke grabbed a brace while Righteous Banda and Mike Mkwate got one apiece as the hosts moved a point clear of Be Forward Wanderers.

It only took 13 minutes for Bullets to open their account when Kajoke powered home a header from Banda to the delight of the home fans, 1-0.

Three minutes later, Banda made it 2-0 with a clinical finish when he received a million dollar cross from Peter Banda to send the whole stadium into a fenzy.

The visitors had some few chances through Schumaker Kuwali, Foster Bitoni and Micium Mhone but the hosts made no mistake at the back as they protected their area with intent.

Bullets were in cruising mode and with 4 minutes to play, Mike Mkwate made it 3-0, with Peter Banda being the architect as Eagles defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

In the second half, the visitors introduced John Malidadi Jnr for the ineffective Bitoni as they tried to get something out of the game.

The hosts almost made it 4 when Kajoke brilliantly sped off into the box before releasing a low cross drive from which Chimwemwe Idana failed to connect.

However, the hosts were able to net their fourth goal in the 69th minute to put the game beyond the visitors’ reach.

The goal came in similar fashion, although from the other side, as Banda whipped in another corner to this time see Kajoke rise up above Wonder Jeremani into the top corner.

The log leaders made a double substitution, introducing Dalitso Sailesi and Nelson Kangunje for Mkwate and Righteous Banda.

Idana had another opportunity again when he was found in a one to one situation with Soko but the former Reserve captain saw his effort well saved by the goalkeeper.

The hosts made their final substitution towards the end of the match when Sankhani Mkandawire limped off with a minor injury and he was replaced by Yamikani Fodya.

With less than eight minutes to go, Kangunje had a chance but hit it over the top as Bullets kept hunting for more goals.

Despite introducing some fresh legs into the match, the visitors were never near Bullets’ pace as the hosts stood firm to collect full points ahead of their clash with Kamuzu Barracks on Wednesday at the same venue.

It was a sweet revenge for the hosts who lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

The win sees Bullets extending their lead at the top to 55 points from 25 games, a point above second placed Be Forward Wanderers who won 2-0 over Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium.

As for Eagles, the latest defeat sees them dropping into fourth position with 47 points from 28 games.

The Area 30 based side have now lost three consecutive league matches in a row.

At Civo Stadium, Mike Tete scored the only goal of the match to inspire Silver Strikers to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks to move up to third in the standings.

The result sees the Bankers occupying the slot with 47 matches from 28 games.