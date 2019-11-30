Mponda names final 20-man Cosafa Squad

The Junior Flames’ mentor Peter Mponda has released his final 20-man squad for the 2019 COSAFA Under 20 Youth Championship.

The tournament will be held in Lusaka, Zambia between December 4 and 14.

Malawi will leave for Lusaka on Monday ahead of their opening match two days later against Comoros.

The Junior Flames, who are in group A, will then face Botswana on December 7 before finishing the group stages with a tie against hosts Zambia on December 11.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Elias Missi

Emmanuel Kanthiti

DEFENDERS

Hadji Wali

Innocent Shema

Joseph Balakasi

Henry Chiwaya

Blessings Mpokera

Believe June

MIDFIELDERS

Patrick Mwaungulu

Azizi Mwakifuna

Charles Nkhoma

Kingsly Schubert Kuwali

Francisco Madinga

Chinsinsi Maonga

Chikondi Kamanga

David Meleka

STRIKERS

Alick Lungu

Lanjesi Nkhoma

Clement Nyondo

Wisdom Mpinganjira