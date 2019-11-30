AG Kaphale obtains injunction against truck drivers’ strike

Government through Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has obtained an injunction to stop truck drivers from conducting a strike.

The High Court granted the AG the injunction on Friday, November 29 stopping the Truck Drivers Association of Malawi and the Professional Drivers Association from holding the strike.

The court order restrains the associations, their members or any other person acting on their behalf from coordinating, organizing or conducting any strike by way of blocking public roads or any other strategic points including border points.

The drivers wanted to conduct the industrial action on Monday to force their employers to start paying them a minimum salary of K100,000, an amount that was agreed by the government.

The Government and truck drivers reached the agreement last month after a strike by truck drivers across the country led to fuel shortage.

During their strike, the drivers parked their vehicles on roads and blocked fuel tanker drivers from delivering fuel to selling points.