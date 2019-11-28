Red Lions to be presented with ThumbsUp trophy

The Southern Region Football League on Sunday will officially declare Red Lions as 2019 ThumbsUp champions this weekend.

After being relegated in the 2018 Super League, Red Lions have bounced back to the elite league.

According to SRFA Chairperson Raphael Humba, they are still talking to sponsors for the ceremony that is expected to take place at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

“We will declare Red Lions as the 2019 Thumbsup champions as no team can leapfrog them over the remaining games.

“We are still talking to our sponsors for this weekend event so that can be colourful,” said Humba.

He also added that there are no financial issues this year and teams will receive their prizes in time because sponsors have already given them the money.

Red Lions are topping the league with 97 points from 37 games and remain with two games to play while second placed Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve have 84 points.

Nsanama FC are anchoring the table with 4 points from 31 games.

In a related development, another Malawi Defence Force side Mafco are leading the Chipiku Central Region Football League with eight points separating them from second placed Airborne Rangers.

In the Northern Region, Ekwendeni Hammers have a two point lead over Baka City of Karonga.