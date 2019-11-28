Chimulirenji visits people affected by stormy rains in Machinga

Vice President Everton Herbert Chimulirenji today visited people and areas affected by stormy rains in Machinga.

The district recently experienced stormy rains that affected a total of 1,432 households in three traditional authorities (T/As) of Sitola, Nkoola and Sale.

The stormy rains also partially damaged 290 houses, completely damaged 120 houses and blew off roofs of several schools.

Speaking when he addressed affected families at Chinguni Primary School Ground after visiting Mtila Village in T/A Sitola, the Vice President who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, assured the affected that government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), will reach out to all the affected districts in the country.

He then called upon local authorities to officially report disaster occurrences to DoDMA, for prompt response.

Government, through DoDMA, has since provided 1432 bags of rice (each weighing 50 kgs) to the affected families, and 5,000 metres of black plastic sheets for temporary roofing.