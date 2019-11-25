Businesspeople hold anti-MRA demos in Mzuzu

Businesspeople in Mzuzu on Monday held protests demanding the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to suspend its shop inspection exercise which is being conducted countrywide.

According to the indigenous businesspeople, the tax collector has been asking them to pay exorbitant taxes yet their businesses are small.

The traders also protested against hefty fines which MRA charges businesses that do not use electronic fiscal devices.

In their petition titled ‘Calling for Tax Justice’, the traders have demanded MRA to suspend the inspection exercise which in Mzuzu is being carried out by officers from Blantyre.

They have also demanded investigations into allegations that MRA staff members working at Songwe and Tunduma borders sexually abused business women and asked for action against corrupt MRA officers.

The traders also want MRA to produce a report on how revenue collected from the Northern Region is used to develop the region.

Following their march from Katoto Ground to MRA offices in the city, the protesters presented their petition demanding Commissioner General of the MRA Gray Malata to act within 14 days.

Reacting to the protests, head of corporate affairs at MRA, Steven Kapoloma, said the issues presented in the petition are arising due to lack of civil education.

He said businesspersons are not aware of the law or their intention is ill conceived.

He mentioned the shop inspection exercise which he said is taking place countrywide.

“In Zomba the team is from Lilongwe and Mzuzu, in Lilongwe the team is from Blantyre and Mzuzu. That’s the operation strategy that we have taken,” said Kapoloma.