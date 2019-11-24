Devotion: Do what is necessary

Luke 22:44-46 “And being in agony, Jesus prayed more earnestly. Then His sweat became like great drops of blood falling down to the ground. When He rose up from prayer, and had come to His disciples, He found them sleeping from sorrow. Then He said to them, “Why do you sleep? Rise and pray, lest you enter into temptation.”

Have you seen the scripture above, when Jesus was in agony, Jesus prayed more earnestly. He didn’t give up on prayer. He didn’t go to bed to rest. He didn’t watch cartoons to make him forget agony. He didn’t eat or drink anything to relieve himself. Instead he chose to pray. That’s the best solution in agony.

Now let us look at the disciples. The Bible says Jesus found them sleeping from sorrow. When the disciples were sorrowful they found sleeping as a solution. They went to rest. They possibly thought they would rise with fresh minds.

Let us look at the recommendation of the Master. Jesus admonished them “Rise and pray, lest you enter into temptation.” This means sorrow is not handled by mere sleep. Sorrow if not handled properly can lead to many temptations. That is why prayer in times of sorrow is the best solution. Sorrow may lead you to abandon God. Sorrow may make you not go to church again if not handled properly. Sorrow may lead you to some temporary relief giving activities that are harmful spiritually. That is why it’s important to handle sorrow properly. Even if you don’t feel like praying, you must pray.

Even if you feel you have no strength for prayer, you must pray. Even if you are so disturbed to pray, you must pray. Even if you can hardly concentrate, you must pray. There is no alternative to prayer.

Phillipians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus.”

Confession

I am strong in my prayer life. I refuse to sorrow and instead I choose to pray. I refuse to be anxious and instead by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, I will always make my requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard my heart and my thought in Christ Jesus. Amen.

Are you sorrowful…for prayer and counselling. Contact us now. +265888326247 +265997538098