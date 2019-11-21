Rumphi man jailed for 14 years for raping 11-year-old girl

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Rumphi has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a girl aged 11.

The rapist has been identified as Wakisa Lweya.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Rose Mwandelire, heard that Lweya raped the victim on three occasions between March and April 2019 at Mphompha area in Rumphi district.

Mwandelire said the man was a neigbhour to the victim’s family and he used to call her to his house.

Mwandelire further told the court that Lweya used to give the victim kamba puffs, juice and K150 for her not to disclose the ordeal.

On April 26 2019, the rapist met the father of the victim and in the midst of chatting, he told the father that he would marry the girl if she were a grown up woman.

The sentiments angered the father who later told his wife.

The woman interrogated the girl and the victim revealed to the mother that Lweya raped her on three occasions.

Later, the matter was reported to police who arrested the rapist.

Appearing in court, Lweya pleaded not guilty to the count which prompted the state to parade six witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubts.

Later, the court convicted the Lweya and sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri concurred with the state and slapped Lweya with 14 years jail term.

Lweya hails from Chikombwe Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.