Coaches cry foul over FAM nomination

Coaches under the Northern Region Football Coaches Committee (NRFCA) have threatened to form a new executive committee saying the current committee did not nominate their preferred candidate for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) elections.

The coaches who met on Monday at Mzuzu Stadium accused their leaders in the National Coaches Association of not nominating the candidate whom they agreed to choose.

One of the coaches Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said they chose a candidate for the FAM elections but their leader nominated current FAM president Walter Nyamilandu.

Commenting on the matter, another coach Leo Mpulula said the association’s leadership wants to kill football in Malawi.

“We agreed to change things later only to hear that coaches nominated Nyamilandu which is parallel to what we agreed.

“Can you show me anything that changes for the past 15 year under the leadership of Nyamilandu? There is nothing when we say there is corruption we mean it,” Mpulula said.

He also expressed concern that underqualified coaches are being given national team roles while there are a lot of CAF A coaches in the country.

“What we are trying to say here is that we want to change football and if we can do it now the football future is bright, ” said Mpulula.

During the meeting, the coaches also urged their association to give them identity cards which they were supposed to be given after paying affiliation fee.

Northern Region Coaches Committee chairperson McNebert Kazuwa refused to comment on the issue.

Members of the Northern region coaches committee have since give threaten to elect another executive committee if the current committee does not hold a meeting to resolve the issues.