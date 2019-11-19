Our bus has not been seized – Malawi Posts Corporation

The Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has denied reports that sheriffs in Mzuzu have impounded one of its buses.

The development follows social media reports that one of the buses belonging to the company has been confiscated by sheriffs in the city.

Further reports indicate that the bus was confiscated due to unpaid debts dating back to 2016, a development that has also been dismissed by the state owned company’s public relations officer Ida Mkolimbo.

Mkolimbo said reports making rounds on the social media are untrue and lacks basis claiming that there is no bus which has been impounded.

The publicist was quick to say that the corporation is treating the interest of the public on the buses as positive.

She further added that with the coming of the new buses, the government owned company is planning to launch a one day delivery service as a way of extending its platform.

On October 4 this year, the Malawi Posts Corporation launched the seven buses in Lilongwe at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) which have been financed with a K700 million loan from FDH Bank.

The ceremony was graced by Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani.

Botomani said the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) due to the effect of E-commerce requires an effective and efficient courier system to meet the rising demand in courier services.

However, the bus operator recently sparked public debate on how it is offering its services after one of the buses run out of fuel before reaching its destination.