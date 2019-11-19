Mutharika assures Malawi children of protection

President Peter Mutharika says his government will see to it that children are protected and supported to grow into prosperous citizens.

The Malawi leader made the remarks in a statement on Monday ahead of the 30th Anniversary of implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) which falls on 20th November, 2019.

In the statement released by Kamuzu Palace spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika said the commemoration also marks a time for people in the country to reflect on how they live with children and how the society is ensuring the protection and development of children.

The president said his administration will continue formulating and enforcing responsive policies and pieces of legislation that actively promote children’s rights.

He also assured people in the country that those who violate children’s rights will be punished according to the law.

“Government will continue increasing resource allocation to the sectors of service for children. These include Ministries of Education, Health, Gender and other agencies. Third, Government undertakes to increase children’s participation in decision making process at various levels including children’s parliament.

“Further, Government will roll out children’s parliament in all districts; promote children corners at community levels; and develop national child participation guidelines in decision making processes,” said Mutharika in the statement.

He also promised training of more Community Child Protection Workers and the implementation OF mass birth registration by 2021 which he said will ensure that every Malawian child is a citizen and is duly identified by the state.

On children in child care institutions, Mutharika said his government will take measures to integrate the children to their families or relations saying the majority of children in institutions have homes, family or relations.