Joseph Mwale elected Nyika Media Club chair

Nyika Media Club on Saturday elected a new executive committee with Nation Publications’ Joseph Mwale being elected chairperson of the club.

Joseph Mwale defeated Elton Mhango.

In an interview after the elections, Mwale said he was happy and he will work hard to take Nyika Media club to another level.

“My first task is to make sure that the club is registered, this will help us to be known worldwide, and I will also make sure that all members, regardless of where one is based, should be treated equally.

“We also lost some partners and we will make sure to bring them back and find more partners,” said Mwale.

Mwale who has taken over Mandy Pondani also added that he will make sure that members get opportunities.

The new executive committee for Nyika Media Club:

Chair: Joseph Mwale

V.Chair: Tiwone Luwanga

Secretary General: Pledge Jali

Deputy General Secretary: Joackim Nthala

Treasurer: MacDonald Malema

Projects Officer: Alex Banda

Executive Committee members:

Dennis Sultan N’Liwasa

Francisco Mwanza

George Chitaya.