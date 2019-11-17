Mpamba, Mukuru conduct first draw in Planting Season Promotion

Days after TNM Mpamba Limited in partnership with Mukuru rolled out a promotion to reward customers who redeem Mukuru vouchers, the two financial institutions have conducted the first weekly draw of the promotion.

With the growth in the use of mobile money services, more and more Malawians have been using Mpamba as a means of receiving money sent using Mukuru by their friends and family living abroad.

The two companies have collaborated in order to reward their customers who have been a key driver of both TNM Mpamba and Mukuru service usage.

Dubbed Planting Season, the promotion will see all Mukuru transactions valued at MK25, 000 or more collected at any Mukuru Orange Booth, Mukuru Branch or TNM Mpamba agent being entered into a weekly draw.

Speaking during the first draw, TNM Mpamba’s Finance Manager, Mabvuto Chibogha said that TNM Mpamba and Mukuru have been in the international remittance partnership for more than 3 years.

“The partnership has seen the two companies launching the transfer of money through Mukuru direct into a customer’s Mpamba wallet, Mukuru voucher redemption through TNM Shops and most recently, the introduction of voucher redemption for customers on all networks within Malawi using the Mpamba Agent network.”

This promotion comes at a time when most Malawians are preparing for the planting season, therefore, the incentive allows each winner to add to their seed and farm input requirements.

Winners will redeem their vouchers through Farmers World and AGORA depots throughout Malawi.

On her part, Mukuru’s Malawi Country Representative, Peggy Mhone said: “At Mukuru we are proud to partner once more with TNM Mpamba, in bringing more excitement and additional rewards to our loyal customers.” Mhone also cited the simplicity of entry which just requires the redemption of a voucher worth MK25, 000 or more.”

The promotion is just one step in meeting the expectations of customers while giving back rewards for their loyalty and patronage.

During the draw, Mpamba and Mukuru rewarded 700 customers who used their services for the past two weeks.

This promotion was launched of 1st November and runs up to 5th of December 2019. During the promotion period, 3500 customers will win MK5, 000 vouchers each.