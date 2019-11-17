Man gets six years for rape

A court in Kasungu has sentenced a man identified as Kumbukani Mbewe to 6 years in prison for sodomising a 10-year- old-girl.

The state through Superintendent Patrick Chambuluka told the court that Mbewe committed the offence on 29 October 2019, at Chiundila village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawamba.

The victim’s mother had requested him to babysit the girl and her siblings but he took advantage and raped her.

In court on Wednesday, Mbewe pleaded for lenience saying it was his first time to commit such an offence.

However, Chalumba strongly objected to Mbewe’s request saying the way Mbewe behaved manifested how a menace he is to the society.

First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda then sentenced Mbewe to 6 years in prison with hard labour.

Kumbukani Mbewe hails from Chiundila village, Traditional Authority Kawamba in Kasungu District.