ESCOM workers suspended over power outage that disrupted Mutharika’s speech

The Electricity Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has suspended nine senior employees over the power outage that disrupted President Peter Mutharika’s speech at Chancellor College last week.

The suspended employees are senior members of Staff at the power supplier in the Southern Region.

One of the employees confirmed about the suspension but refused to provide more details.

On Friday last week, Mutharika was delivering his speech at University of Malawi graduation ceremony at Chancellor College when the hall was hit by power failure, forcing the Malawi leader to stop.

After a few minutes, power was restored and Mutharika was able to resume his speech.

Over the past three months, the country has been experiencing power cuts lasting over five hours per day. According to ESCOM, the blackout are due to low water levels in Lake Malawi.