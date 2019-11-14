Mutharika calls for unity in Malawi

… eyeing DPP landslide victory in 2024

President Peter Mutharika has called for unity and peace in the country saying Malawians should love one another.

Speaking at a rally in Balaka today, Mutharika said Malawians should stop fighting, despising and insulting each other because all people in the country are members of one family.

His remarks comes days after clashes between Muslims and Christians in the district where shops, a mosque and a church were damaged.

The violence was sparked by an Anglican school’s decision to send back students who were wearing hijab.

The country has also experienced other acts of violence since the May 21 elections in which Mutharika was elected for a second term.

During the rally, Mutharika, who is also leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), further asked members of the party to be united.

He said the party won the May 21 presidential elections because there was unity among its members hence should continue to show unity in order to win the 2024 elections.

“I want the party to win with a landslide in 2024 and for this to happen we need to be united. We should continue conducting meetings to promote the party. When people know about the party, they will vote for us in 2024,” said Mutharika.

He also thanked people in the Eastern Region for voting for him in the May 21 Elections.