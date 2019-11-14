Chimulirenji the extravagant: Demands K100 million for trips within Malawi for November

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has been accused of extravagance following revelations that he demanded K100 million for trips within Malawi during the month November.

The Vice President demanded the money earlier this month saying it was for urgent expenses.

He made the request for the funds in a letter authored by Secretary to the Vice President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni which was addressed to the Accountant General.

“I would like to inform you that his honor the Vice President will attend a number of public functions this month of November, 2019.

“In view of this, I would like to seek authority to transfer K100,000,000 from the Office of the Vice President [Headquarters] from IFMIS to FDH account number 1970000056278 to cater for urgent expenses,” Moleni wrote.

Meanwhile, social commentator Onjezani Kenani has questioned the amount.

“To put it into perspective, Chimulirenji spends K139,000 per hour, including those hours when he is asleep or doing other things,” Kenani wrote.