Bullets founder dead

John Gilmore, who founded Bullets (now Nyasa Big Bullets) in 1967, died on Tuesday in the United Kingdom.

The late Gilmore adopted the name ‘Bullets’ from his United States (US) and United Kingdom (US) friends.

A year after forming the club, he was approached by Bata Shoe Company to sponsor the club and the name of the team changed from Bullets to Bata Bullets, before adopting red colors as he was a staunch Manchester United fan.

Gilmore, who was serving the club as both the Team Manager and Coach before reverting to his latter position, brought in some players with notable faces being Henry Moyo, Justin Banda, John Mpesi and Charles Kagwa.

In 1969, Gilmore signed Yasin Osman from rivals Limbe Leaf Wanderers (now Be Forward Wanderers) for K100.00, becoming the first player to be transfered.

In 1971, Gilmore brought in Kinna Phiri and Spy Msiska from Chaminade Secondary School.

Whilst in Malawi, the late Gilmore was residing in Thyolo at Bvumbwe before relocating back to the UK.

He died on Tuesday when he was being taken to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Bullets, through their official Facebook page, paid tribute to their founding father.

“The board, management, staff and all the supporters of Nyasa Big Bullets FC are saddened by the death of its legendary coach and team manager Mr John Gilmore. The legacy of Mr Gilmore will remain in our hearts and minds even after his passing. The history of this great football club is incomplete without Mr Gilmore. Our condolences go to his family during their bereavement. May the soul of Mr John Gilmore rest in glorious peace,” reads the statement.