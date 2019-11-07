One killed, two injured in inter-village clashes

A man aged 36 was hacked to death while two others were injured in clashes between two villages in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

According to Kanengo Police Deputy Spokesperson Esther Mkwanda, the villagers also set ablaze two houses.

Mkwanda told Malawi24 that people of Chiponde village and Kamchira village in Traditional Authority Chitukula had grudges over a piece of land.

Adam Mtengambiri of Chiponde wrote a letter to Kamchira that they were coming for war and the Kamchiras got prepared.

A group of people from Chiponde arrived at Kamchira on November 6 and set ablaze two houses.

A fight broke up and Mtengambiri was hacked to death while two others were seriously injured.

The two were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Kanengo Police Station is investigating the matter and thereafter arrests will follow.