Wanderers defend championship

Woca Wanderers are champions of this year’s Rumphi district First Capital Bank (FCB) Under-20, a cup which they also won last year.

Wanderers have finished on top of the table with just a point above second placed Chandamale FC who have finished with 40 points from 18 matches.

General Secretary for Rumphi youth football committee, Godfrey Zimba, believes that Wanderers will this time do better during the regional finals scheduled for next week.

“We are just wishing them all the best and encouraging them to work extra harder and work on their weaknesses for them to progress to the national finals,” he said.

And in Dedza district, kings of soccer for under-20 will be known today with Soccer City and Dedza Young Soccer both eyeing the championship.

Soccer City who are topping the table with 41 points will be at Umbwi ground taking on seventh placed Mlangali while Young Soccer who are second on the log with 40 points are expected to host ninth placed Mulima at Dedza LEA School ground.

Young Soccer who are the defending champions have just lost once this season in the 10 team youth league and a win in their last encounter is a must if they want to continue ruling the youth football in the central region district.

On Sunday, Soccer City thumped Ngwere FC 4-2 and they also have to win in their match so as to grab the title or else they should pray that Young Soccer should stumble by losing or being held.

Meanwhile, Young Soccer striker Blessings Nyondo leads the scorers’ sheet with a total of 16 goals while Soccer City’s star Victor Billiati who scored four goals in their last match is second with 14 goals.