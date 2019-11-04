Kasoba crowned Karonga U-20 champions

Kasoba football club are this year’s champions for Karonga district First Capital Bank (FCB) Under-20 League after finishing top of the table with 36 points.

The champions were on Sunday held to one all draw by Karonga United Reserve who could not hinder in either way them from being crowned kings of youth football in the lakeshore district.

Kasoba has snatched the championship from last year’s winners Iponga fc who have finished the 2019 season as runners up with 33 points in the nine team youth league.

General Secretary for Karonga district youth football committee, Mabvuto Luhanga Kamulayike, said that his committee is happy with how the competition has been this season.

“2019 has been a great season as the competition has been tough and we have seen top five teams on the log coming neck to neck competing for the title, we are happy for this.

“We are wishing Kasoba all the best as they will be representing the district at the regional finals and it is our hope that they will do better there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arnold Kilyopa of Iponga has won the golden boot after finishing the season with 14 goals followed by Kasoba’s hitman Moses Mwambinga who has finished second on the top goal scorer sheet with 12 goals.

Kasoba will now be preparing for the next week’s regional finale to find the champions from the Northern region and a candidate for national finals.