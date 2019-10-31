UK based pharmacist donates to persons with albinism

A United Kingdom based pharmacist has donated items worth K20 million to persons with albinism in Lilongwe.

The pharmacist Ebi Kharodi donated the items to 134 people with albinism at Pondamali village in area of Traditional Authority Chiseka on Wednesday.

The items include mattresses, umbrellas, sunglasses, cups, clothes and sunscreen lotion which protects persons with albinism from harmful sun rays.

In an interview with Malawi24, National Coordinator for Association of Persons with Albinism Overstone Kondowe expressed gratitude over the timely support saying it has put a smile on the faces of people with albinism.

Kondowe said the donation will go a long way in supporting the people who have been dreaming of such support for a long time.

“We are also pleading with well-wishers to implement sustainable projects like constructing maize mills which can be sustainable for a long time as we are aware that these people will become tired one day but due to such sustainable projects or things people with albinism will continue to benefit from those implementations,” he said.

In his remarks, the donor Ebi Kharodi said he has been doing charity works in the country for two years and this time he is extending the donation to Blantyre, Machinga, Chiradzulu and Mulanje.

He added that the donation is worth K20 million and he pledged to continue supporting people with albinism in the country to ensure that they are living a good and standard life.

Malawi has 134,000 people living with albinism and 163 cases of attacks on persons with albinism have been recorded between November 2015 and May 2019.

Kharodia, the donor, was born in Malawi but owns a pharmacy in the United Kingdom where he has lived for 30 years.