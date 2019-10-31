On Saturday, October 26, we published a photo of a police officer for a story under the headline “Police officer rapes 16-year-old girl”.

The Police officer suspected of raping the girl is Sgt Charles Mabuwa but we used a picture of another police officer.

We accept that our use of the picture has caused the innocent police officer great pain and that the image should not have been published.

We apologise unreservedly to the police officer and his family for the pain and embarrassment caused by our publication of his image.