Police officer rapes 16-year-old girl

A 25-year-old police officer has been arrested in Phalombe for raping a 16-year-old girl who was in police custody.

According to a police report, the Police officer is Sgt Charles Mabuwa NO B6251. He raped the girl on Wednesday at Migowi Police Station in Phalombe.

Police said the victim alongside her two friends both aged 16 were arrested for assaulting a fellow student at their primary school in Mapondo village.

The learners who are in Standard 8 spent the night in police custody. During the stated night, the officer was on night shift.

The next day, all the three girls were released but they later went back to the police station with their parents with allegations of being assaulted.

The victim also alleged that she was raped by the police officer who used a condom.

The matter was referred to Phalombe police Station and officers arrested Mabuwa. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

The suspect hails from Nadolo village, Traditional Authority Ngongoliwa Thyolo district