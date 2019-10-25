Ghanaian woman caught with drugs at KIA

A 44-year-old Ghanaian woman has been arrested by the Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) after being found with dangerous drugs.

The woman was caught with the drug called Apomorphine on Thursday.

Airport police public relations officer Sapulain Lee Chitonde identified the woman as Sally Adarkwa who came into the country four days ago.

She was found attempting to export Apomorphine drug weighing 5.2 Kgs concealed in her bags.

“Sally was expected to board a South African Airways on her way to Accra Ghana and upon arrival at her first Police check (Main entrance), officers manning the X-ray machine observed some strange contents which were exposed by the machine and immediately they demanded for a physical search of her bags which she refused but later Police managed to do their Professional work,” Chitonde said.

“This time it’s when they physically found 5.2 Kilograms of Apomorphine drug concealed in special papers to beat the unbeatable KIA Security.”

Adarkwa was arrested on spot and she is in Police custody pending further investigations.

The woman will appear before Court where she will answer charges of being found in possession of the dangerous drug which contravenes regulation 14 of Dangerous Drugs as read with Section 19 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act

Sally Adarkwa was born on 13 November, 1974 and holds a Ghanaian Passport Number G1602389.

Her arrest came hours after police also arrested a Nigerian national who was found with drugs at the airport.

The Director of Airport Police Securities Mr.Mavuto T. Chiumbuzo has since warned would be offenders that KIA remains a no go zone for drug traffickers.