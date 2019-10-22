Rwandan man killed in Dowa

Police in Dowa have launched a manhunt for assailants who are suspected to have killed a 71-year-old Rwandan national on Sunday at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The victim has been identified as Balabasha Ausgustine from Butare Province in Rwanda who was a refugee at Dzaleka Camp in Dowa District.

According to Dowa Police, the victim was staying alone within Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Blantyre Location, where he was also selling locally brewed wine with the help of his 27-year-old servant Alick Chioza from Besela Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa.

Sub inspector Gladson M’bumpha who is Dowa police station spokesperson told Malawi24 that on Sunday, October 20 the servant Alick Chioza knocked off and left Ausgustine with two unknown refugees who were insisting that they would not leave the bar until they had emptied their bottles of beer.

On Monday, Ausgustine was found dead inside his house with both hands tied.

“Upon receipt of the matter, police rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Dowa District Hospital to establish the cause of death.

“Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital showed that the victim died due to internal bleeding,” M’bumpha said.

He further said Ausgustine’s belongings were found scattered all over the house.

The police also discovered that some items such as one Samsung cellphone, one DVD Player, one Gotv decoder and one flash disk had been stolen.

Meanwhile, police investigations are in progress to identify the assailants and bring them to book.