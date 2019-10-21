Health workers bury Karonga man

A 37-year-old man who was suspected of having Ebola was buried by health workers despite government promising to bury him normally.

The man died last week and health officials said he had fever, facial swelling and some bleeding in the eyes, nose and mouth.

The Ministry of Health said the man did not have Ebola and would be buried normally.

How Healthever, a video shared on social media shows health workers in protective kits burying the man’s body at night in Karonga.

Reports which Malawi24 could not independently verify show that community members refused to get involved in the man’s burial ceremony hence health workers were forced to do it on their own.

Ebola is a virus that is spread through direct contact with vomit blood, faeces or bodily fluids of an Ebola patient.

It can take days before its symptoms are noted on human beings which include extreme fever, vomiting blood and diarrhoea.

An ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – which shares a border with Malawi’s neighbour Tanzania – has killed more than 2,000 people to date.